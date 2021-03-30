Advertisement

Lauderdale County Clothing Drive aims to save souls and lives

Lauderdale County Baptist Association
Lauderdale County Baptist Association(WTOK)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Lauderdale Baptist Association and Hope Missions of Mississippi are teaming up for the month of April for a number of mission projects.

Beginning April first, you can help out the cause by donating clothes, shoes, belts, purses and gently worn bed linen and blankets at the Lauderdale Baptist association in Marion or the Hope Missions location on 8th street in meridian. The items are recycled and converted to funds supporting a number of projects, including young Christian achievers, mentoring programs and feeding those in need.

“We’re also going to be serving free hot meals three days a week, Tuesday through Thursday,” said Byron Artis of Hope Missions of Mississippi. “It will also be used as a senior social. A place for senior citizens to get together and for community outreach and that will be open to the community every day.”

“It’s important to us to be mindful to those across the seas,” said John Maxey of the Lauderdale Baptist Association. “But it’s also important to those across ours street and to be able to partner with Hope Missions in this endeavor.”

The program runs April 1st through 31st. For more information, you can call the Lauderdale County Baptist Association at 601-483-1419 or Hope Missions of Mississippi at 601-575-4446. You can also go to the Facebook page: Clothes for Christian Missions Campaign.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said his officers responded to a shots fired call at the 5600 block...
Man faces 2 counts of aggravated assault
The Meridian Police Department arrested Ti’rek Santonio Jimerson in the shooting of Danny...
Arrest made in Thursday shooting
Jason Leddon and Gary Brown were arrested Sunday by Meridian police investigating the theft of...
Two men arrested for commercial burglary
Shattered windshield.
Cars damaged while driving on interstate
This image from police body cam footage provided by Montgomery County Department of Police...
Body camera video shows officers berating, threatening 5-year-old boy

Latest News

Black Warrior Electric employee, Rodney Melvin Cook, died in Hale County Monday when he fell...
Black Warrior Electric employee dies while working in Hale Co.
Coronavirus cases in Mississippi
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 163 new cases reported Tues.
Wednesday Severe Threat
Storms return today, stronger ones possible Wednesday
Man arrested for Ohio burglary, homicides
Man arrested for Ohio burglary, homicides