Lauderdale County Clothing Drive aims to save souls and lives

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Lauderdale Baptist Association and Hope Missions of Mississippi are teaming up for the month of April for a number of mission projects.

Beginning April first, you can help out the cause by donating clothes, shoes, belts, purses and gently worn bed linen and blankets at the Lauderdale Baptist association in Marion or the Hope Missions location on 8th street in meridian. The items are recycled and converted to funds supporting a number of projects, including young Christian achievers, mentoring programs and feeding those in need.

“We’re also going to be serving free hot meals three days a week, Tuesday through Thursday,” said Byron Artis of Hope Missions of Mississippi. “It will also be used as a senior social. A place for senior citizens to get together and for community outreach and that will be open to the community every day.”

“It’s important to us to be mindful to those across the seas,” said John Maxey of the Lauderdale Baptist Association. “But it’s also important to those across ours street and to be able to partner with Hope Missions in this endeavor.”

The program runs April 1st through 31st. For more information, you can call the Lauderdale County Baptist Association at 601-483-1419 or Hope Missions of Mississippi at 601-575-4446. You can also go to the Facebook page: Clothes for Christian Missions Campaign.

