Locals react to mask mandate being extended until April 30th

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newscenter 11 gathered new information about the city of Meridian’s face mask mandate. Mayor Percy Bland will extend it for another month.

Facemasks are uncomfortable, awkward and haven’t been fun to wear over the past 12 months. But medical experts say they save lives.

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland agrees and is asking the city to hold on just a little bit longer.

“We understand that no one likes wearing these masks every day. The mayor doesn’t like wearing his mask every day. We do it to protect others and we do it to protect our citizens. Our numbers and death load have gone down in the last 30 days. It had gone down a great deal,” said Bland.

It’s a move many other cities and local governments are considering after the director of the CDC recently warned of “impending doom” as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in some areas and after more states loosened their restrictions.

“We don’t want to look at this month or last month to say the numbers are going down so we can lift everything. We could have some type of outbreak. We just don’t want to do that. We feel that these decisions will help us in the end,” said Bland.

Bland also said that there’s hope that some restrictions will be lifted in the coming months.

“We are trying to keep our numbers where they are. As we continue to move into the spring and summer months, we can lift some of our restrictions so we can do more things in the city,” said Bland.

Some residents said they agree with the mask mandate being extended. Others said that people should have a choice on whether or not to wear them.

“I think we should keep the mask mandate going because the COVID-19 is serious. We are not in the clear. I took both shots of vaccines, but we are still not in the clear,” said Beverly Hill.

“I think it is ridiculous. I work in healthcare. I work in a town that lifted mask mandates. They have seen less COVID cases. I think it is time that we go back to some kind of normalcy. It should be your personal choice if you want to wear a mask,” said Tawny Minella.

The mayor’s decision to extend the mandate until April 30th goes against Gov. Tate Reeves’ order, which lifted the statewide mandate Mar. 3.

