Advertisement

Locals react to mask mandate being extended until April 30th

Mayor Bland is extending the city’s face mask ordinance until April 30th because he said the...
Mayor Bland is extending the city’s face mask ordinance until April 30th because he said the mandate is saving lives.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newscenter 11 gathered new information about the city of Meridian’s face mask mandate. Mayor Percy Bland will extend it for another month.

Facemasks are uncomfortable, awkward and haven’t been fun to wear over the past 12 months. But medical experts say they save lives.

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland agrees and is asking the city to hold on just a little bit longer.

“We understand that no one likes wearing these masks every day. The mayor doesn’t like wearing his mask every day. We do it to protect others and we do it to protect our citizens. Our numbers and death load have gone down in the last 30 days. It had gone down a great deal,” said Bland.

It’s a move many other cities and local governments are considering after the director of the CDC recently warned of “impending doom” as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in some areas and after more states loosened their restrictions.

“We don’t want to look at this month or last month to say the numbers are going down so we can lift everything. We could have some type of outbreak. We just don’t want to do that. We feel that these decisions will help us in the end,” said Bland.

Bland also said that there’s hope that some restrictions will be lifted in the coming months.

“We are trying to keep our numbers where they are. As we continue to move into the spring and summer months, we can lift some of our restrictions so we can do more things in the city,” said Bland.

Some residents said they agree with the mask mandate being extended. Others said that people should have a choice on whether or not to wear them.

“I think we should keep the mask mandate going because the COVID-19 is serious. We are not in the clear. I took both shots of vaccines, but we are still not in the clear,” said Beverly Hill.

“I think it is ridiculous. I work in healthcare. I work in a town that lifted mask mandates. They have seen less COVID cases. I think it is time that we go back to some kind of normalcy. It should be your personal choice if you want to wear a mask,” said Tawny Minella.

The mayor’s decision to extend the mandate until April 30th goes against Gov. Tate Reeves’ order, which lifted the statewide mandate Mar. 3.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said his officers responded to a shots fired call at the 5600 block...
Man faces 2 counts of aggravated assault
The Meridian Police Department arrested Ti’rek Santonio Jimerson in the shooting of Danny...
Arrest made in Thursday shooting
Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado
Jason Leddon and Gary Brown were arrested Sunday by Meridian police investigating the theft of...
Two men arrested for commercial burglary
This image from police body cam footage provided by Montgomery County Department of Police...
Body camera video shows officers berating, threatening 5-year-old boy

Latest News

Democrat candidate Jimmie Smith.
Meridian mayoral candidates: Democrat Jimmie Smith
The city of Meridian has extended the facemask mandate to Apr. 30, 2021.
Bland extends mask mandate to Apr. 30
Tornado Damage in Marengo County
March 25th tornado causes damage in Choctaw & Marengo counties
Homestead Exemption Deadline
Homestead Exemption deadline is Thursday