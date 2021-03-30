Advertisement

Man faces 2 counts of aggravated assault

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said his officers responded to a shots fired call at the 5600 block of Fred Haguewood Road Sunday night.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 22-year-old suspect for allegedly shooting two people multiple times.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said deputies responded to a shots fired call at the 5600 block of Fred Haguewood Road Sunday night. They found two men suffering from bullet wounds. Both were rushed to the hospital with one victim undergoing surgery. A few hours later, Calhoun said deputies located the suspect, Shawn Alford.

Alford is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. His bond is set at $100,000. Calhoun said this investigation is continuing.

