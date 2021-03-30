March 25th tornado causes damage in Choctaw & Marengo counties

NANAFALIA, Ala. (WTOK) - Widespread severe thunderstorms produced damaging tornadoes throughout the state of Alabama on March 25. One such tornado began near the Nanafalia Bridge in Choctaw County, moved into Marengo County, crossed Alabama Highway-10, and destroyed a barn.

The tornado snapped and uprooted trees, some of which were tangled with debris from nearby structures. The twister continued its path through western Marengo County, eventually reaching Alabama Highway-69.

The tornado finally lifted before reaching Highway-43 in Marengo County. The tornado caused EF-1 intensity damage in Choctaw County. The National Weather Service then says the tornado widened and intensified once it crossed the Tombigbee River in Marengo County, strengthening to an EF-2 tornado.

Based off of the damage, the tornado’s winds were estimated at 110 mph in Choctaw County, and then increased to 115 mph in Marengo County. There were no injuries from this tornado.

In Choctaw County, the tornado shifted a home almost 6 feet of its foundation and destroyed a small shed.

