Advertisement

March 25th tornado causes damage in Choctaw & Marengo counties

Tornado Damage in Marengo County
Tornado Damage in Marengo County(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NANAFALIA, Ala. (WTOK) - Widespread severe thunderstorms produced damaging tornadoes throughout the state of Alabama on March 25. One such tornado began near the Nanafalia Bridge in Choctaw County, moved into Marengo County, crossed Alabama Highway-10, and destroyed a barn.

The tornado snapped and uprooted trees, some of which were tangled with debris from nearby structures. The twister continued its path through western Marengo County, eventually reaching Alabama Highway-69.

The tornado finally lifted before reaching Highway-43 in Marengo County. The tornado caused EF-1 intensity damage in Choctaw County. The National Weather Service then says the tornado widened and intensified once it crossed the Tombigbee River in Marengo County, strengthening to an EF-2 tornado.

Based off of the damage, the tornado’s winds were estimated at 110 mph in Choctaw County, and then increased to 115 mph in Marengo County. There were no injuries from this tornado.

In Choctaw County, the tornado shifted a home almost 6 feet of its foundation and destroyed a small shed.

Click here for the damage survey in Choctaw County.

Click here for the damage survey in Marengo County. It’s tornado #9.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said his officers responded to a shots fired call at the 5600 block...
Man faces 2 counts of aggravated assault
The Meridian Police Department arrested Ti’rek Santonio Jimerson in the shooting of Danny...
Arrest made in Thursday shooting
Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado
Jason Leddon and Gary Brown were arrested Sunday by Meridian police investigating the theft of...
Two men arrested for commercial burglary
This image from police body cam footage provided by Montgomery County Department of Police...
Body camera video shows officers berating, threatening 5-year-old boy

Latest News

Democrat candidate Jimmie Smith.
Meridian mayoral candidates: Democrat Jimmie Smith
The city of Meridian has extended the facemask mandate to Apr. 30, 2021.
Bland extends mask mandate to Apr. 30
Homestead Exemption Deadline
Homestead Exemption deadline is Thursday
Lauderdale County Baptist Association
Lauderdale County clothing drive aims to save souls and lives