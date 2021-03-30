Advertisement

NFL adds 17th game; Saints add road game with Titans

The league took in $5.9 billion a year in its current contracts. It will get $113 billion over...
The league took in $5.9 billion a year in its current contracts. It will get $113 billion over the 11 seasons of the new deals that begin in 2023, an increase of 80% over the previous such period, a person with direct knowledge of the contracts told The Associated Press.(Source: AP Photo/Adam Hunger, FIle)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NFL owners officially voted to add a 17th game to the schedule beginning this season. That means the Saints have added a road game against the Tennessee Titans with the vote.

The move towards a 17th game was expected when the last collective bargaining agreement was approved. With a 17th regular-season game, teams will now only play three preseason games, with the exception of the two teams that play in the Hall of Fame game. Those teams will play four preseason games.

The official NFL schedule has not been released.

Some players are not particularly happy with the move, including Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

“S--- dumb... as hell,” Kamara tweeted.

