NFL adds 17th game; Saints add road game with Titans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NFL owners officially voted to add a 17th game to the schedule beginning this season. That means the Saints have added a road game against the Tennessee Titans with the vote.

The move towards a 17th game was expected when the last collective bargaining agreement was approved. With a 17th regular-season game, teams will now only play three preseason games, with the exception of the two teams that play in the Hall of Fame game. Those teams will play four preseason games.

The official NFL schedule has not been released.

Some players are not particularly happy with the move, including Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

“S--- dumb... as hell,” Kamara tweeted.

We all knew it was comin, he knew it, she knew it, they knew it, I knew it... https://t.co/J9JiIhLmaQ pic.twitter.com/Y0uhfW1Bss — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 28, 2021

