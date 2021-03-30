Advertisement

Reminders for Miss. primary election day Tuesday, Apr. 6

Mississippi municipal primary elections will be Tuesday, Apr. 6. Polls will open at 7 a.m. to...
Mississippi municipal primary elections will be Tuesday, Apr. 6. Polls will open at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.(WCAX)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Municipal primary elections will be Tuesday, Apr. 6. Polls will open at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office will have observers in precincts across the state. Problems observed at the polls or otherwise reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or appropriate district attorney’s office. As a reminder, the Secretary of State’s Office has no enforcement authority to resolve problems.

Municipal Primary Election Day Reminders
• In-person Absentee Voting Deadline: The last day to vote in-person absentee at your Municipal Clerk’s Office is this Saturday, April 3. Municipal Clerk Offices will be open from 8 a.m. until noon.
• Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Primary Election Day (April 6th) and received by Municipal Clerk Offices within five business days of Primary Election Day in order to count.
• Polling Place Location: Please contact your Municipal Clerk’s Office for directions to your polling place.
• Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Municipal Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election.
• Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.
• Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.
• Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.
• COVID-19: Voters are encouraged to practice good hygiene and follow CDC guidelines at the polls.
For more information about Municipal Primary Election Day, please contact your local Municipal Clerk’s Office.

