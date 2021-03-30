Severe storms are possible Wednesday after heavy Tuesday night storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening, then a few severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday.

Stormy Next 24 Hours

Showers and thunderstorms this evening can be heavy, and they can cause some damaging wind gusts. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible, but the overall severe weather threat is very low. Storms will wind down after 8 PM and fade to an end by midnight. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with a small chance for a couple of stray showers. The low temperature will be near 68 degrees. Wednesday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. A few severe thunderstorms are possible. The primary issue from any severe storms will be damaging winds, but a brief tornado or two can’t be ruled out. The high temperature will be near 73 degrees.

Timing Wednesday’s Storms

A few severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will increase between 8 AM and 10 AM Wednesday, especially around Philadelphia, Louisville, Union, and DeKalb. The storms will organize into a line along a cold front. These storms can bring damaging winds, and one or two spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out. There will be a lot of wind even away from the storms. The line of storms will move into Meridian and Livingston around noon and then continue through Demopolis, Butler, and Quitman through 2 PM. The line of storms will exit by 4 PM, but some showers will linger behind the main line of storms.

Rainfall amounts for most areas will be between a half inch and an inch. Locally higher amounts of up to two inches are possible.

Take A Jacket! Temperatures Are Dropping!

Also worth noting.... the temperatures will drop fast on Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the low-to-mid 70s will happen between noon and 2 PM, but we will likely be in the 50s with gusty winds by the evening drive. Take a jacket with you. You probably won’t need it early in the day, but a lot of us will want them later in the day.

