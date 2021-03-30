Advertisement

State agency to lead local investigation

The case of five young people throwing objects at cars on the interstate has been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says the case of five young people throwing objects at cars on the interstate has been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

It was reported that cars were being damaged by falling objects from a bridge on Interstate-59 in Lauderdale County Sunday. one witness told Newscenter 11 that she saw several damaged cars pull over to the side of the road.

Calhoun said the case is still under investigation.

