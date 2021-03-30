Storms return today, stronger ones possible Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! We are off to another chilly start on our Tuesday, but temperatures will once again warm up quickly, this time due to strong southerly flow from the Gulf of Mexico. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper-70s to low-80s. Moisture will also be moved up to the north which will allow for scattered showers and a few storms to develop later today. Severe storms are not expected, but an isolated storm could bring a 40 mph wind gust and/or small hail Tuesday afternoon.

A few showers will continue to be possible overnight, with Wednesday morning temperatures in the upper-60s. A cold front will drop across our area throughout the day on Wednesday, bringing with it showers and storms. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out on Wednesday, with 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail as the two threats. The chance of seeing a tornado is not zero, but it is pretty low.

The main time frame for strong to severe storms will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This severe weather threat is not nearly as high as the ones we’ve seen the past couple of weeks, but storms on Wednesday could still do damage so it’s important to be weather aware no matter how great the threat is.

Temperatures will drop quickly behind the frontal passage, leading to a cold rain for many of us after the main line of rain and storms passes through our area. Winds will also get gusty behind the frontal passage, making it feel colder than it actually is. When you leave for work or school Wednesday morning, it will feel like spring. When you go back from school or work in the late-afternoon/evening, it will feel like winter. Bring a heavier jacket with you Wednesday morning. You won’t need to wear it during the morning hours, but you’ll probably need to during the evening.

After a start to our Thursday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper-30s, we only look to warm up into the mid-50s Thursday afternoon. Luckily for us, we will see a lot of sunshine on our Thursday. Friday morning will be the coldest of the next seven. Temperatures look to drop to the freezing mark, so be sure to take extra steps to protect sensitive vegetation Thursday night! Highs on Friday will only be in the upper-50s under sunny skies.

After one more start in the 30s on Saturday, the afternoon will warm into the low-60s under mostly sunny skies. A pleasant weekend is in store for us overall, with lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs will return to the 70s by Sunday, and then climb all the way into the upper-70s by Monday. We look to stay dry for the weekend. A stray shower will be possible by Monday, but most of us look to stay dry.

