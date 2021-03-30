Tennessee flood deaths rise to 6 with more rain coming
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee emergency officials say a sixth person died in flash flooding over the weekend, and four of the six deaths involved cars.
A vehicle driven by Donna Adams was swept into Big Creek in Hawkins County on Sunday afternoon.
More than 250 miles to the west, a man died after driving onto a flooded road in Ashland City.
In nearby Nashville, one man was found dead in a submerged car and a second man died after exiting a car stuck in floodwaters. Two other Nashville victims were found near a homeless camp.
With more rain expected Tuesday, the National Weather Service is warning that more flooding is likely.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.