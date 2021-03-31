Advertisement

2 officers sue Trump over Capitol riot

Former President Donald Trump is being sued by two Capitol Police officers over the Capitol riot.
Former President Donald Trump is being sued by two Capitol Police officers over the Capitol riot.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two U.S. Capitol Police officers are suing former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Capitol Police officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby said Trump should be held responsible for inciting the crowd.

They said they suffered injuries and emotional damages from the attack.

The lawsuit said Hemby “was crushed against the doors” of the Capitol, was “sprayed with chemicals” and bled from his face.

Blassingame claimed he was slammed against a stone column, injuring his head and back.

The lawsuit says Blassingame now suffers from depression.

The two officers have been with the force for a combined 28 years.

Each of them is seeking at least $75,000 in damages.

Trump hasn’t yet responded to the lawsuit.

WARNING: The video below includes content that may be disturbing.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said his officers responded to a shots fired call at the 5600 block...
Man faces 2 counts of aggravated assault
Mayor Bland is extending the city’s face mask ordinance until April 30th because he said the...
Locals react to mask mandate being extended until April 30th
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 30, 2021
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says

Latest News

The individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65-year-old Asian woman was arrested and...
Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC arrested
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Eager to build infrastructure, Biden plans to tax business
LIVE: Derek Chauvin trial continues, day 3
Witness Genevieve Hansen, a Minneapolis firefighter, said the officers denied George Floyd...
Firefighter blocked from helping Floyd returns to stand as Chauvin trial continues
The numbers look good for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but there is still more work to do.
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens