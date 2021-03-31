Area athletes compete in MHSAA District 5-3A track and field meet

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Track and field athletes that compete in the MHSAA’s District 5-3A assembled on Tuesday morning for this year’s district meet.

Six schools compete in District 5-3A, including area schools Clarkdale, Forest, Kemper County and Southeast Lauderdale.

Kemper County’s boys track and field team recently won their division (1A-3A) at Meridian High School’s “Big Blue Invitational” and have been dominant in their district over the last few seasons.

“The last five years I think we’ve won the district four times, and each year we just keep getting better and better,” Kemper County track and field coach Keith Cole said. “We’re excelling in events we normally do like the sprints and distance, but what is really helping us this year is events in the field like high jump, triple jump and then shot put and discus.

The Wildcat’s girls 4x400 relay team has also done very well this year. According to Coach Cole, the team is currently ranked No. 1 in 3A. Senior Chantel Stringfellow is part of the relay team and believes the hard work they’ve put in will help them go far this season.

“Me and my team work hard in practice and on Saturdays, everything like that,” Stringfellow said. “I feel like we got it. We just gotta stay focused have a positive mindset.”

Mike LaFrance is in his first year as head coach of Southeast Lauderdale’s track and field team. He said the Tigers have a lot more athletes on this year’s team than years past.

“This year we have 37 kids on the team, which is pretty large for our school,” LaFrance said. “We’ve had a good turnout of eight graders but only have three seniors. It’s just nice seeing kids want to come out and compete after the fall sports season.”

Saniyah Harris is a freshman for the Tigers and is competing in her first year of track and field. She’s competed in long jump and triple jump along with the 800-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles.

Harris said even after only competing in track and field for a few months, it has quickly become her favorite sport.

“It’s been a lot more fun then I thought it would be. I play a lot of sports but track has become my love after only doing it a couple months,” Harris said. “My confidence has grown a lot with help from Coach LaFrance and Kemper’s Coach Cole. They’ve helped me to not be scared and pushed me to take part in events I didn’t think I was good enough to compete in.”

Here is how all six teams did in Tuesday’s district meet:

BOYS

1) Kemper County (District Champs)

2) Southeast Lauderdale

3) Forest

4) Morton

5) Raleigh

6) Clarkdale

GIRLS

1) Forest

2) Kemper County

3) Southeast Lauderdale

4) Morton

5) Raleigh

6) Clarkdale

Individual results for Tuesday’s district meet can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.