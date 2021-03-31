City of Meridian Arrest Report March 31, 2021
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|JEANETTE NELSON
|1954
|2665 ST LUKE ST MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|SHEENA V TINGLE
|1989
|1801 24TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|BRIAN DIXON
|1982
|2704 VALLEY RD LOT 111 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|LACEDRIC S WILLIAMS JR
|1996
|8884 VILLAGE LN MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|DECARLUS TIMS
|1994
|1733 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|BRITTANY BROWN
|1990
|2811 ST LUKE ST MERIDIAN,M S
|SHOPLIFTING
|TAZARRA ARMSTRONG
|1981
|4602 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|BARBARA A JAMES
|1971
|4311 5TH ST APT 1 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|SAMUEL E BREWER
|1966
|2218 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 30, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 31, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 1:24 PM on March 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3700 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:11 PM on March 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 26thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.