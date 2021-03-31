Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report March 31, 2021

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
JEANETTE NELSON19542665 ST LUKE ST MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
SHEENA V TINGLE19891801 24TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
BRIAN DIXON19822704 VALLEY RD LOT 111 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LACEDRIC S WILLIAMS JR19968884 VILLAGE LN MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
DECARLUS TIMS19941733 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
BRITTANY BROWN19902811 ST LUKE ST MERIDIAN,M SSHOPLIFTING
TAZARRA ARMSTRONG19814602 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
BARBARA A JAMES19714311 5TH ST APT 1 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
SAMUEL E BREWER19662218 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 30, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 31, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 1:24 PM on March 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3700 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:11 PM on March 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 26thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado
A weather-related crash on Highway 11 north of Meridian is under investigation.
Storms cause wrecks, localized flash flooding
Mayor Bland is extending the city’s face mask ordinance until April 30th because he said the...
Locals react to mask mandate being extended until April 30th
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said his officers responded to a shots fired call at the 5600 block...
Man faces 2 counts of aggravated assault
Mississippi has continued to see a gradual decrease in COVID-19 cases since Reeves let the mask...
‘No thank you, Mr. President’: Gov. Reeves says Miss. will not reinstate mask mandate

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 31, 2021
The case of five young people throwing objects at cars on the interstate has been turned over...
State agency to lead local investigation
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 30, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 29, 2021