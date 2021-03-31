City of Meridian Arrest Report March 31, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 30, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 31, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 1:24 PM on March 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3700 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:11 PM on March 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 26thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation