Congressman Michael Guest addresses Meridian Rotary Club

The Republican weighs in on the growing crisis on the border
Source: Office of Michael Guest
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mississippi Congressman Michael Guest paid a visit to Meridian today to have lunch and speak to the Rotary Club. Guest, a Republican, is a member of the Homeland Security and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees, and has been vocal about the growing crisis on the U.S. - Mexican border.

Guest said that over the last year there’s been a surge of 170 percent of encounters at our borders and feels like the best solution would be returning to some of the immigration policies that were in place under President Trump.

”Most of those people are not coming per say from Mexico,” said Guest. “But they’re coming from the northern triangle countries of Honduras, El Salvador, those countries. We were returning those individuals back to their country of origin, not allowing them to remain in the United States because of public health emergencies. If we’d return to some of those policies, I think we could very quickly see the surge across our Southwest border decrease to a very manageable number and we could begin addressing many of our immigration issues.”

Guest talked about a number of other topics to Newscenter 11 and we’ll be hearing those in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

