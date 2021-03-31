COVID-19 in Mississippi: Full vaccinations at 16.6%

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK/WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday the state has fully vaccinated 16.6% of the total population. Information as of late Wednesday morning had 482,783 people fully vaccinated and 1,202,750 total doses have been administered.

The numbers for individual counties appear in the chart below:

The state also reported 288 new cases, 19 new deaths and 14 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

So far, 7,032 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic began being tracked in March 2020. The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,610,281 as of March 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

Click here for county-by-county totals on cases.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

