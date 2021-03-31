Advertisement

Gov. Tate Reeves extends Safe Recovery Order for another month

The safe order affects capacity at indoor venues for college and K-12 events.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Even though Mississippi has seen a consistent decline in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that the state’s former Safe Recovery Order will remain in place for another month.

The executive order will be effective as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 31, and shall remain in full force and effect until 5 p.m. Friday, Apr. 30, 2021, unless it is modified, amended, rescinded, or superseded.

The governor wanted to ensure that Mississippians continue to disrupt the spread of COVID-19 and minimize person-to-person interactions.

As a reminder, these are the executive order guidelines:
Indoor Arenas: (including college and university arenas)

a. Seating Capacity: Seating capacity in all sections (bowl/arena seating, club areas and suites) shall be limited to a maximum of 75% of seating capacity.

b. All entry/exit gates and restrooms shall be open. Attendees should be encouraged to practice social distancing while waiting in line at entrance/exits and restrooms. Attendees shall not be permitted to congregate in the area around entrances/exits or restrooms.

c. Attendees are encouraged to wear a face covering, covering their nose and mouth, while inside the arena when social distancing is not possible from persons not in the same household

K-12 Organized Extracurricular Events (Indoor Venues):

a. Attendance at all K-12 indoor organized extracurricular events, including but not limited to athletic competitions, band performances and concerts, cheer performances, and theater performances shall be limited to a maximum of 50% of the indoor venue’s seating capacity depending on space available to ensure social distancing between persons not in the same household.

b. All venue entry/exit gates and restrooms shall be open. Attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing while waiting in line at entrance/exits and restrooms. Attendees shall not be permitted to congregate in the venue around entrances/exits or restrooms.

c. Attendees are encouraged to wear a face covering, covering their nose and mouth, while inside any venue when social distancing is not possible from persons not in the same household.

