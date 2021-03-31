Graduation rates improve by nearly 10% for Lauderdale County Schools

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District saw an 8.6% increase in its graduation rate from the class of 2019 to the class of 2020. The rate went up from 82.8% to 91.4%.

“We put forth measures, not only at the high school level, but even at the elementary/middle school levels to improve these graduation rates, and this is just a testament to the hard work of all of our people in the district,” says Ken Hardy, the director of federal programs and accountability for LCSD.

School officials say the preparation for graduation actually starts as early as Pre-K.

“We know that graduation doesn’t start in ninth grade, I mean, students have to be prepared once they get to ninth grade,” Hardy said. “So it involves a whole team, the whole community at each one of these four locations, Clarkdale, Northeast, Southeast, West Lauderdale, so it’s a team effort.”

Economically disadvantaged students saw a huge increase in graduation rate, along with students with disabilities.

“And students with disabilities, we showed tremendous improvement, we went up 23% over the prior year and we’re now at 65.9% for our graduation rate for our students with disabilities,” Hardy said.

The average composite ACT score also went up for Lauderdale County Schools between 2019 and 2020, from 18.3 to 18.6.

The graduation rate for each individual schools in 2020 are as follows:

Clarkdale High School: 90.4%

Northeast Lauderdale High School: 87.8%

Southeast Lauderdale High School: 93.6%

West Lauderdale High School: 94.4%

