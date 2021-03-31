Advertisement

Graduation rates improve by nearly 10% for Lauderdale County Schools

(KBTX)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District saw an 8.6% increase in its graduation rate from the class of 2019 to the class of 2020. The rate went up from 82.8% to 91.4%.

“We put forth measures, not only at the high school level, but even at the elementary/middle school levels to improve these graduation rates, and this is just a testament to the hard work of all of our people in the district,” says Ken Hardy, the director of federal programs and accountability for LCSD.

School officials say the preparation for graduation actually starts as early as Pre-K.

“We know that graduation doesn’t start in ninth grade, I mean, students have to be prepared once they get to ninth grade,” Hardy said. “So it involves a whole team, the whole community at each one of these four locations, Clarkdale, Northeast, Southeast, West Lauderdale, so it’s a team effort.”

Economically disadvantaged students saw a huge increase in graduation rate, along with students with disabilities.

“And students with disabilities, we showed tremendous improvement, we went up 23% over the prior year and we’re now at 65.9% for our graduation rate for our students with disabilities,” Hardy said.

The average composite ACT score also went up for Lauderdale County Schools between 2019 and 2020, from 18.3 to 18.6.

The graduation rate for each individual schools in 2020 are as follows:

Clarkdale High School: 90.4%

Northeast Lauderdale High School: 87.8%

Southeast Lauderdale High School: 93.6%

West Lauderdale High School: 94.4%

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said his officers responded to a shots fired call at the 5600 block...
Man faces 2 counts of aggravated assault
Mayor Bland is extending the city’s face mask ordinance until April 30th because he said the...
Locals react to mask mandate being extended until April 30th
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 30, 2021
Mississippi has continued to see a gradual decrease in COVID-19 cases since Reeves let the mask...
‘No thank you, Mr. President’: Gov. Reeves says Miss. will not reinstate mask mandate

Latest News

A weather-related crash on Highway 11 north of Meridian is under investigation.
Storms cause wrecks, localized flash flooding
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday the state has fully vaccinated...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Full vaccinations at 16.6%
Members of Mississippi’s congressional delegation announced Wednesday the award of $24.3...
Mississippi airports to share in $24.3 million in federal funding
Wednesday Severe Threat
Severe storms possible Wednesday, then it gets cold