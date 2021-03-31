Local law enforcement building bridges in the community

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The view that some of Meridian’s kids and young adults have of police officers might be changing after Tuesday.

The Boys and Girls Club of Meridian held an event Tuesday afternoon that connected children with local police. Police Chief Chris Read and Ward 3 Councilwoman Fannie Johnson hosted the event. They reminded the group that police officers are normal, regular people and not to be afraid of them. The children also learned about gun safety.

“The amount of children in this community that has been exposed to weapons either positively or negatively is scary, and we want to take some of that fear out of weapons especially when it comes to them getting hurt,” said Ward 3 Councilwoman Johnson.

Chief Read said, “For the young people, I want them to remember one important thing, that decisions can change your life forever. Make wise decisions and wise choices.”

Chief Read said even if they only reached just one child, the event would be a success. Officers from the Meridian Police Department, The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol participated in the event.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.