Mayoral candidates: Democrat Tyrone Johnson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Democratic mayoral candidate Tyrone Johnson doesn’t consider himself a politician. He said he wants to be a mayor who is accessible and that his past experiences will allow him to connect with the community on a personal level.

“I always try to promote unity. I think that I have some relationships with people out of town that can actually help us get some type of industry here in the city,” Johnson said.

Johnson grew up in Meridian. He left high school in the 12th grade and went on to get his GED. Since then he has graduated from Meridian Community College, East Mississippi Community College, Mississippi State University and is about to graduate again with a master’s in business. He’s also a member of the United States Air Force.

“What I want to be is that example saying, ‘Hey, you can grow up here, you can go to school here, you can get a job here, you can graduate from college here,” Johnson said. “You can be successful right here at home. You don’t have to go make other places better; let’s make our community better’.”

In January of 2019, Johnson had a gun pulled on him when he caught someone breaking into his truck. He chased the suspect, not to catch him, but to ask him why. He said it’s about opening a positive door for people to change.

“I was really trying to help the young man. I really wanted to help him find a job or whatever the case may be,” Johnson explained. “It happens out here and it goes back to our economic base. We don’t have any opportunities to offer these young men. Some of them have charges from 2000 and it’s held over their heads, so they can’t get jobs.”

Johnson was voted out of his seat on the council when questions were raised about whether or not he lived in his district. At the time, Johnson said he bought a home for his family in Ward 1, but was still living in Ward 2.

“At that point, my family was in harm’s way. I was able to get this house and I moved them here. I remained in my district, but would come over and visit every now and then, but I remained in my district,” Johnson said.

He said he’s focused on bringing industry and wants your vote on August 6.

“I’m just an average joe. I’m trying to create change through the seat, but only as I see it. I have been out there with them. We are out there together,” Johnson said.

Five candidates are seeking the Democrat nomination.

