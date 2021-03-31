Meridian reverses mandatory face mask order

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Wearing a face mask will no longer be required by law in the City of Meridian beginning April 1st. Face masks will be “strongly recommended.”

The move comes one day after Meridian Mayor Percy Bland told Newscenter 11 he was extending the mandatory face mask ordinance for at least another 30 days.

Here’s the press release in its entirety:

City officials replace mask mandate with “strong mask recommendation”

MERIDIAN, MS - The City of Meridian announced today that the mandatory face mask order previously issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been changed to a strong recommendation. “After April 1, masks will no longer be a mandate, but residents are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering while in public,” stated Mayor Percy Bland. Officials also encourage residents to adhere to social distancing and hand-washing guidelines. “Our goal is to support our citizens and local businesses while helping to maintain the public health, safety and welfare of our community,” said Bland.

City officials are monitoring the number of COVID cases in Meridian and Lauderdale County and will continue to look at future mandates and recommendations based on current data.

The City of Meridian will continue to provide COVID- 19 updates at www.meridianms.org and through social media.

