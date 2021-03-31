Mississippi airports to share in $24.3 million in federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOK) - Members of Mississippi’s congressional delegation announced Wednesday the award of $24.3 million in grants to make improvements at 26 Mississippi airfields. The U.S. Department of Transportation on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration awarded the Airport Improvement Program grants.

The FAA grants totaling $24,296,891 will support the following Mississippi airport improvement projects: • Key Field Airport, City of Meridian – $6,543,750 to reconstruct taxiway and rehabilitate runway

• Hardy-Anders Field Airport, City of Natchez – $3,877,200 to rehabilitate runway and taxiway

• Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, City of Gulfport – $3,274,615 to improve airport drainage and rehabilitate terminal building, obstruction marking, and lighting

• University-Oxford Airport, City of Oxford – $2,760,500 to rehabilitate runway

• Stennis International Airport, City of Bay St. Louis – $1,375,200 to install runway and rehabilitate runway lighting and taxiway lighting

• Hattiesburg Bobby L Chain Municipal Airport, City of Hattiesburg – $890,000 to construct, install, and expand airport lighting vault and rehabilitate runway lighting

• Golden Triangle Regional Airport, City of Columbus – $790,718 to acquire aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle

• Carthage-Leake County Airport, City of Carthage – $482,883 to rehabilitate apron, runway, and taxiway

• Prentiss-Jefferson Davis County Airport, City of Prentiss – $432,000 to install NAVAIDS and rehabilitate airport beacons, runway lighting, and taxiway lighting

• New Albany-Union County Airport, City of New Albany – $425,915 to seal runway pavement

• Magee Municipal Airport, City of Magee – $338,715 to rehabilitate runway lighting

• Tishomingo County Airport, City of Belmont – $295,875 to rehabilitate runway lighting

• Holly Springs-Marshall County, City of Holly Springs – $292,829 to seal apron pavement and taxiway pavement

• Louisville Winston County, City of Louisville – $288,828 to install weather reporting equipment

• Fletcher Field Airport, City of Clarksdale – $270,000 to install runway and visual guidance system

• Ruleville-Drew Airport, City of Drew – $269,618 to construct terminal building, install runway guidance system, and rehabilitate access road

• Trent Lott International Airport, City of Pascagoula – $225,000 to update airport master plan

• Picayune Municipal Airport, City of Picayune – $217,350 to install weather reporting equipment

• McCharen Field Airport, City of West Point – $200,000 to acquire land for approaches and development

• Waynesboro Municipal Airport, City of Waynesboro – $190,595 to expand apron

• Bruce Campbell Field Airport, City of Madison – $168,300 to improve airport drainage, seal apron pavement, and pavement joints

• Indianola Municipal Airport, City of Indianola – $150,000 to rehabilitate runway and taxiway lighting

• Yazoo County Airport, City of Yazoo – $150,000 to construct apron

• Clarke County, City of Quitman – $135,000 to construct apron

• McComb/Pike County/John E Lewis Field Airport, City of McComb – $135,000 to update airport master plan

• Tunica Municipal Airport, City of Tunica – $117,000 to conduct or update miscellaneous study

“Improving aviation infrastructure promotes safety, improves efficiency, and facilitates better transportation for people and goods,” Sen. Roger Wicker said. “Through the FAA’s most recent investment, Mississippi’s airports will be better equipped to serve travelers as flights pick back up while the economy recovers from the pandemic.”

“Local airports are key to promoting tourism, investment, and economic vitality in communities across Mississippi,” said Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. “These FAA grants will support infrastructure rehabilitation and upgrades, allowing these airports to continue to provide safe and efficient operations.”

“This funding will help strengthen our aviation infrastructure in south Mississippi and across the state. The projects at these airports will complete improvements and maintenance of facilities while expanding current operations and increasing economic activity for our area,” said Rep. Steven Palazzo.

“Mississippi’s community airports are vital economic drivers for the communities they serve. I appreciate the work of DOT and FAA in prioritizing these airports to ensure the necessary upgrades and maintenance are made so they can continue to provide needed services to Mississippians,” Rep. Michael Guest said.

