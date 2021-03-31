Mississippi and Alabama Rank Top 5 in Diabetes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Diabetes is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States. The southern part of the country accounts for the largest percentage of diabetics, with Mississippi and Alabama in the top 5.

“In Mississippi, from 1995, it was about 6 percent of the population, and in 2017 it went from 6 percent to over 14 percent,” says Lara King, Rush nurse practitioner.

As of 2019, Mississippi ranked second in the nation in highest diabetes rates and Alabama ranked 3rd at 14 percent.

Lara King, a family nurse practitioner with Rush Foundation Health Systems is certified in advanced diabetes management.

She says it was once believed that type one diabetes was most common in children and type two in adults, but that’s no longer the case.

“We have found that with the rise in obesity, and lifestyle changes in our population, that type two now effects younger and younger populations,” says King.

Being diagnosed can lead to more serious health problems

“56 percent of patients who’ve had diabetes for 5 years, have congestive heart failure, or some form of congestive heart failure, that’s a lot! So you’re thinking about people who are like 40 and by 45 they could have some form or degree of congestive heart failure,” says King.

And in the magnolia state, diabetes is not only a health issue, but an economic problem as well.

The medical cost, the loss in productivity in Mississippi alone, cost 3.4 billion dollars a year.

King says anyone, even teens, who have an irregular body mass index should get annual tests for their blood sugar.

Some signs to check for include:

· An increase in dehydration and thirst

· Frequent urination

· Over-eating

· Fungal infections, more common in children

King says the best prevention tactic is lifestyle modification like exercising and cutting sugary foods.

“You want to be a healthy weight, and you want to make sure that you exercise 4 to 5 times a week about 15 to 20 minutes,” says King

Meal prepping--or planning and preparing meals in advance--can also be a great way for you to keep control of diabetes management.

