Severe storms possible Wednesday, then it gets cold

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We are off to a mild start on our Wednesday, with temperatures mainly in the low-70s. The weather will be changing rapidly throughout the day, so let’s dive right in. A few showers will be possible early this morning as a warm and humid air mass is currently over our area. A cold front will be moving from northwest to southeast across Mississippi and Alabama throughout the day on Wednesday.

The cold front is set to move through our area between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The front will bring with it a line of rain and storms. A few severe storms are possible along the line, with damaging straight-line winds the primary threat, followed by large hail. The tornado threat is low overall, but a brief spin-up tornado cannot be entirely ruled out.

Here is a county by county breakdown of when the line of storms will be moving on through: Neshoba County between 8a to 10a, through Kemper, Newton, Lauderdale, and Sumter Counties Counties 10a and 2p, and then through Clarke and Choctaw Counties between 1p and 4p. The later we go into the afternoon, the stronger the storms will become. This means that places in Choctaw County will have a greater threat of severe storms than say Neshoba County.

Colder air will quickly follow this frontal passage, so expect temperatures later today to be much colder than what they are early this morning. This means you will need to grab the warm jacket before heading out to work or school, even though it’s warm outside early this morning. The day will also be windy, with winds gusting up to 30 mph once the front passes. These winds (after the front passes) will be from the cold, northerly direction. Before the front passes, winds will be from the south-southwest.

This cold, winter blast will last through the start of the weekend. Morning lows by Thursday will be in the mid-30s. Despite some sunshine on Thursday, high temperatures will only warm into the mid-50s! Definitely not feeling like the start of April! Friday morning will be the coldest morning of the next seven, with morning lows in the upper-20s to low-30s.

