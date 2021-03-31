Storms cause wrecks, localized flash flooding

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Severe thunderstorms rolled through East Mississippi and West Alabama Wednesday afternoon and caused a few problems.

Law enforcement responded to several crashes, including a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 11 near the the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H headquarters.

Localized flash flooding was also reported in some areas in and around Meridian.

Parts of the area, including Lauderdale County and Clarke County in Mississippi and Sumter and Choctaw Counties in Alabama are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until five o’clock.

