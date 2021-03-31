Advertisement

Wade Pierce drawn to “family atmosphere” of Southeast Lauderdale

New Southeast Lauderdale head football coach Wade Pierce talks with students on Tuesday in the...
New Southeast Lauderdale head football coach Wade Pierce talks with students on Tuesday in the high school gymnasium(WTOK Sports)
By Ellie French
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new face at Southeast Lauderdale High School stepped foot on campus for the first time on Tuesday. That new face was Wade Pierce, who was approved on Thursday to be the Tigers new head football coach.

Pierce’s journey to Southeast Lauderdale began in December. He saw the job opening and knew the school was somewhere he wanted to be.

“They (Southeast) started putting out calls around January and February and interviewing people,” Pierce said. “Then with all the other stuff that happened with the job before they called me it ended up being a fairly long process, but it ended up exactly how I wanted it.”

Pierce was hired to be Hamilton High School’s football coach in 2019 after serving as an assistant coach at Neshoba Central for eight years. The moment Pierce found out he was offered the job he was at a powerlifting meet for Hamilton.

“I had to keep going back and forth from the powerlifting meet to talking on the phone with him (Southeast principal Russell Keene),” Pierce said. “There was a lot of excitement knowing this was a great opportunity for me and for our whole family.”

Family is something Pierce emphasized when talking about why he felt like Southeast Lauderdale was the right fit.

“Whenever I asked around people would always say what a great family atmosphere Southeast Lauderdale is,” Pierce said. “There’s some great players here too. Seeing the guys that we have coming back on the roster I know there is potential to be really good in the next several years.”

It is never easy for a new head coach to come in, especially when they are coming from a different school - but the opening at Southeast Lauderdale had an extra layer of difficulty attached to it.

Taking over a program that lost former head coach Calvin Hampton to a car accident in October meant the next coach stepping in had to know there would still be a lot of raw emotions from Hampton’s former players. Pierce was aware of this and made sure to address those emotions head on when meeting with the team for the first time on Tuesday.

“I told them ‘I’m not here to try and replace Coach Hampton’ because he is someone that can never be replaced because of what a great man he was,” Pierce said. “We as coaches don’t do this for the money. We obviously don’t do it for the fame. We do it for the kids, and so I let the kids know I’m here to love on them just like my own kids.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said his officers responded to a shots fired call at the 5600 block...
Man faces 2 counts of aggravated assault
Mayor Bland is extending the city’s face mask ordinance until April 30th because he said the...
Locals react to mask mandate being extended until April 30th
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 30, 2021
Mississippi has continued to see a gradual decrease in COVID-19 cases since Reeves let the mask...
‘No thank you, Mr. President’: Gov. Reeves says Miss. will not reinstate mask mandate

Latest News

Mike Soroka pitches for the first time since his Achilles tendon tear in August 2020
Soroka returns for Braves on last day of spring training
ECCC hosts first round of NJCAA Region 23 Tournament
Athletes line up for the girls 100-meter hurdles during Tuesday's MHSAA District 5-3A meet
Area athletes compete in MHSAA District 5-3A track and field meet
Wade Pierce introduced at Southeast Lauderdale