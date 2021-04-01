Advertisement

2021 All Scholastic Sports Team: Khaki McClendon

Khaki McClendon is the eighth member of this year's All Scholastic Sports Team
Khaki McClendon is the eighth member of this year's All Scholastic Sports Team
By Travis Pettis
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Khaki McClendon of Forest High School is a multisport student-athlete who is currently ranked number 1 in her class with a 3.95 GPA.

Excelling in the classroom is one of the things she focuses on the most because she knows it will set her up for future success in life.

“I think about my future when achieving doing work in the classroom,” McClendon said. “Getting all A’s will help me go further in my future and accomplishing my career”.

Her science teacher Chantelle Herchenhahn has had the privilege of not only teaching her, but she coached and taught her mother in high school and has loved watching McClendon grow into a star student.

“Khaki is special as a student because she is so driven,” Herchenhahn said. “Khaki is the type of kid you love to have in class because if she doesn’t understand it she is going to ask you to explain it again. She is not going to sit there and act like I’m going to get this later. She wants to learn, she wants to get things right and she is going to go the extra mile to do that every time.”

McClendon a star basketball player for the Lady Bobcats was an all-district selectee but what her coach Teont Boyd loves most about her is her leadership qualities.

“Khaki as a player is a complete leader,” Boyd said. “She is one of the best leaders I have had over the last 6 years. She is always striving for perfection. She loves to compete and be the best.”

After high school, she has some big plans for the future.

“My plans after high school is to go to Jones Community College to major in nursing because later in life I want to be a pediatrician”

