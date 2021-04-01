City of Meridian Arrest Report April 1, 2021
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|HERMAN R ASHFORD
|1951
|1214 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING X 2
TRESPASSING X 2
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|CHRISTOPHER D RANDLE
|1990
|5942 TUBBS RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING
|CHARLES R WEBB
|1986
|506 FRONT ST APT O1 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 31, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:06 AM on March 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3800 block of Oakdale Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:02 AM on March 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 47thAvenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
