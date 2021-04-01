City of Meridian Arrest Report April 1, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 31, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:06 AM on March 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3800 block of Oakdale Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:02 AM on March 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 47thAvenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.