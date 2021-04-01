COVID-19 in Alabama: 13.2% fully vaccinated

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK/WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 313 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The state reported 652,243 people are fully vaccinated and 1,072,220 people have received at least one dose. That means approximately 13.2% of the population has been fully vaccinated and 22.5% has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

There have been 401,803 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March 2020. The state is tracking another 114,063 probable cases of COVID-19. There have been 8,328 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports there are 364 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19. There have been 315,743 presumed recoveries. Click here to visit the ADPH website.

