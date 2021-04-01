Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 13.2% fully vaccinated

Approximately 13.2% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
Approximately 13.2% of the population has been fully vaccinated.(WTVM)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK/WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 313 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The state reported 652,243 people are fully vaccinated and 1,072,220 people have received at least one dose. That means approximately 13.2% of the population has been fully vaccinated and 22.5% has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

There have been 401,803 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March 2020. The state is tracking another 114,063 probable cases of COVID-19. There have been 8,328 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports there are 364 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19. There have been 315,743 presumed recoveries. Click here to visit the ADPH website.

Copyright 2021 WTOK/WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo)
Meridian reverses mandatory face mask order
A weather-related crash on Highway 11 north of Meridian is under investigation.
Storms cause wrecks, localized flash flooding
Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado
Mississippi has continued to see a gradual decrease in COVID-19 cases since Reeves let the mask...
‘No thank you, Mr. President’: Gov. Reeves says Miss. will not reinstate mask mandate
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her

Latest News

Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
WHO: Europe’s vaccination program is “unacceptably slow”
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
US allows 2 more over-the-counter COVID-19 home tests
J&J locked arms with Emergent in April 2020, enlisting the lesser-known company to manufacture...
Company producing J&J vaccine had history of violations
Their ongoing studies show the vaccine was 91.3% effective against COVID-19 from seven days...
Pfizer vaccine effective 6 months later, companies say