COVID-19 in Mississippi: 271 new cases reported Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK/WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 271 new cases, 16 new deaths and 15 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

The latest report on vaccinations shows 482,783 people in the state are fully vaccinated and 1,231,525 doses have been administered in total. That translates to approximately 16.6% of the population being fully vaccinated and 26.7% having received at least one dose.

Information on vaccinations appears below:

Find vaccination providers in Mississippi below:

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 305,417 as of March 31. So far, 7,048 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,610,281 as of March 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers. An estimated 292,872 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals on identified cases and deaths.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

