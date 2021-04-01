Advertisement

Evangel Temple offers unique Good Friday experience

Easter Sunday Production
Easter Sunday Production(WTOK)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Evangel Temple in Meridian has been putting on productions and events for over 30 years. But Friday night, it’s offering something very unique. It’s called “The Journey of Christ.”

Walk-in tours will begin at 7:00 p.m. and visitors will see the final days of the life of Jesus played out right in front of them. Pastor Mike Boles talks about how the idea of this event became reality.

“Actually I had a dream two weeks ago that we were doing it this way,” said Boles. “We were bringing people in to the different auditoriums and were having different scenes in different auditoriums so people could be real close to the actors. It’s probably most of the time at least ten feet from what’s going on, so it’s up close and personal.”

There is no charge for Friday night’s event. The production will conclude Easter morning with the portrayal of the resurrection of Christ during the Sunday service.

