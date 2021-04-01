Advertisement

Florida troopers help deliver baby on the side of the road

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - A traffic stop led to a roadside baby delivery in Florida.

It started Tuesday with two highway patrol troopers pulling over a speeding SUV. The driver told them his wife was having a baby and her contractions were about five minutes apart.

The trooper got her out of the SUV and onto a blanket on a grassy area on the side of the road as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

However, things escalated quickly, and the baby girl wasn’t going to wait on an ambulance to enter the world.

One trooper saw the baby coming and checked on her condition. The father caught the baby and handed her to a trooper, who patted her back to help clear her lungs.

They then took the mom and newborn to a hospital as the dad and big sister followed behind.

Both the mother and the baby are healthy, and dad did not get ticketed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo)
Meridian reverses mandatory face mask order
A weather-related crash on Highway 11 north of Meridian is under investigation.
Storms cause wrecks, localized flash flooding
Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado
Mississippi has continued to see a gradual decrease in COVID-19 cases since Reeves let the mask...
‘No thank you, Mr. President’: Gov. Reeves says Miss. will not reinstate mask mandate
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her

Latest News

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a photo showing an infant rescued from the Rio...
Authorities: Infant rescued from U.S.-Mexico border after smugglers threw child out of raft
J&J locked arms with Emergent in April 2020, enlisting the lesser-known company to manufacture...
Company producing J&J vaccine had history of violations
Dejywan R. Floyd.
Man charged in connection with deadly road rage shooting of woman in N.C.
Man charged in connection with deadly road rage shooting of woman in N.C.
NASA's Mars helicopter prepares for takeoff