MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight Thursday night until 9 AM Friday for all of the Newscenter 11 coverage area.

Freeze Likely Friday Morning

Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Friday morning. In many areas, subfreezing temperatures will last for more than three hours. Significant damage to unprotected vegetation is possible. Be sure to protect your plants.

Wind Relaxes

Winds gusted to as high as 38 mph at Meridian Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon. The wind will gradually subside and become calm after about 9 PM. Wind would yield lower wind chills, but it would mix up the lower atmosphere and keep the actual temperatures up. Beneath a clear sky with a calming wind, temperatures will drop steadily and quickly through the night.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear and breezy with gradually diminishing wind. We will cool to the upper 30s and lower 40s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear, calm, and cold. Low temperatures will average around 30 degrees with upper 20s north of I-20 and lower 30s south of I-20. Friday will be sunny. We’ll need jackets and coats on the way out the door. The day will still be chilly, but we can feel comfortable in the sun with the calmer wind. The high temperature will be near 59 degrees.

This Weekend

This weekend will be sunny. Saturday will warm from near freezing in the morning to the mid-60s in the afternoon. Sunday will warm from lower 40s in the morning to lower 70s in the afternoon.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker isn’t due until next Thursday. We will stay dry until then.

