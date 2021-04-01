Advertisement

Inspector says ‘seat belt issue’ believed to be cause of Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster incident

An investigation is underway after a rider was thrown from a rollercoaster in Gatlinburg.
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A rider was thrown from a rollercoaster in Gatlinburg on March 29, prompting a state investigation.

According to officials, the rider was ejected approximately 10 feet from a cart at the Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster as the cart entered a curve. The rider landed on the track.

A third-party inspector who performed an investigation following the incident said he believed the incident was caused by a lap seat belt issue that could not be replicated.

The coaster was shut down while officials reviewed the accident. It resumed operation after it was deemed safe by an inspector, according to state officials. The cart involved in the incident has since been taken out of service.

According to officials, the rider suffered serious physical injuries to the wrist, head and ankle. Officials said it is unknown if the victim was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said state statutes require an annual inspection of amusement devices for operating permit renewals. The inspections are conducted by a third-party inspector. The last inspection of the Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster was recorded on July 23, 2020.

Since the coaster location opened, records show three reported incidents. The incidents happened on July 3, 2016, September 5, 2017, and the incident on March 29, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo)
Meridian reverses mandatory face mask order
A weather-related crash on Highway 11 north of Meridian is under investigation.
Storms cause wrecks, localized flash flooding
Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado
Mississippi has continued to see a gradual decrease in COVID-19 cases since Reeves let the mask...
‘No thank you, Mr. President’: Gov. Reeves says Miss. will not reinstate mask mandate
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her

Latest News

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted that the state's February unemployment was only 4%.
Ivey: Ala. has lowest unemployment rate in Southeast
Any bill passed and signed by the governor will go into effect July 1.
Thursday is the last day of legislative session in Mississippi
The latest report on vaccinations shows 482,783 people in the state are fully vaccinated and...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 271 new cases reported Thursday
The Philadelphia Police Department said Marlon Boyd, 18, is one of three suspects wanted in...
Suspect wanted in deadly Philadelphia shooting