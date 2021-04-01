Advertisement

Ivey: Ala. has lowest unemployment rate in Southeast

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted that the state's February unemployment was only 4%.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted that the state's February unemployment was only 4%.(WAVE)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted some great news for Alabama Thursday morning.

Her post said: ICYMI: AL has the lowest unemployment rate in the SE! Our unemployment rate dropped to 4.0% for Feb. As we steadily edge closer to pre-pandemic rates, I’m optimistic for our economy’s future.

If you are looking for work or know someone who is, click here for a list of job openings across the state.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo)
Meridian reverses mandatory face mask order
A weather-related crash on Highway 11 north of Meridian is under investigation.
Storms cause wrecks, localized flash flooding
Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado
Mississippi has continued to see a gradual decrease in COVID-19 cases since Reeves let the mask...
‘No thank you, Mr. President’: Gov. Reeves says Miss. will not reinstate mask mandate
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her

Latest News

Any bill passed and signed by the governor will go into effect July 1.
Thursday is the last day of legislative session in Mississippi
The latest report on vaccinations shows 482,783 people in the state are fully vaccinated and...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 271 new cases reported Thursday
The Philadelphia Police Department said Marlon Boyd, 18, is one of three suspects wanted in...
Suspect wanted in deadly Philadelphia shooting
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Inspector says ‘seat belt issue’ believed to be cause of Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster incident