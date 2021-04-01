Advertisement

Ivey to make announcement Friday about vaccine rollout

Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Kay Ivey(Hal Yeager)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT
CAMDEN, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey will visit the National Guard Mobile Vaccination Clinic at her hometown of Camden Friday and also make an announcement about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout at Wilcox Central High School.

Joining the governor will be Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre and ALNG Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon.

Ivey’s Safer At Home order is set to expire at 5 p.m. Apr. 9, which the governor has said she will not be extending.

