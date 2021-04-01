Advertisement

Judge orders Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ off the market

A judge awarded Nike a temporary restraining order against Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoe" he designed...
A judge awarded Nike a temporary restraining order against Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoe" he designed with art collective MSCHF.(MSCHF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like Nike has won the battle over singer Lil Nas X’s limited edition “Satan Shoe” - and could win the war.

A federal judge Thursday granted Nike’s temporary restraining order against the New York art collective MSCHF.

That means for now, the $1,018 satanic-themed shoes cannot be sold and orders cannot be filled.

Nike sued the design company Monday.

Its lawyers argued consumers associated Nike with the devilish shoes and even threatened to boycott them.

The shoe giant claims the satanic association dilutes its famous Nike swoosh.

MSCHF’s attorneys compared the 666 pairs of modified shoes to art and said every pair except one had already been shipped.

The judge said the case will continue, but it is likely Nike will prevail in its trademark claims.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo)
Meridian reverses mandatory face mask order
A weather-related crash on Highway 11 north of Meridian is under investigation.
Storms cause wrecks, localized flash flooding
Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado
Mississippi has continued to see a gradual decrease in COVID-19 cases since Reeves let the mask...
‘No thank you, Mr. President’: Gov. Reeves says Miss. will not reinstate mask mandate
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her

Latest News

George Floyd's girlfriend says in Derek Chauvin trial they struggled with opioid addiction....
Chauvin trial: George Floyd's girlfriend takes the stand
The reigning champs of giant monster-on-monster battles face off in a fight to see who is truly...
With King Kong, a little swagger returns to the box office
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
LIVE: George Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction in Chauvin trial testimony
Approximately 13.2% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 in Alabama: 13.2% fully vaccinated
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC and allies agree to gradually boost crude oil output