Late-season chill settles in, Friday morning could freeze

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The storms are gone, now the colder weather is on the way in. A Freeze Watch is in effect for early Friday morning.

Any lingering rain will end this evening, and the clouds will begin clearing from west to east. A cold and blustery wind will carry some chill into our area. Wind will blow at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will drop to the low-to-mid 40s by 10 PM. We’ll stay windy overnight. Low temperatures will average around 38 degrees. Thursday will become mostly sunny with a cold and gusty 10-20 mph wind. The high temperature will be near 57 degrees. Wind chills will be 5-10 degrees lower than the temperatures all day.

A freeze is likely on Friday morning. The Freeze Watch currently in affect for Friday morning from 1 AM until 8 AM will likely be upgraded to a Freeze Warning. Temperatures will generally be in the lower 30s with upper 20s possible well north of I-20 around Philadelphia, DeKalb, and Louisville.

Gradual warming will happen with clear nights and mostly sunny days. By Sunday, we’ll be back to near normal and then above normal starting Monday. The next 7 Days are noticeably lacking in rain. There’s not a single day from Thursday through at least next Wednesday with rain in the forecast.

