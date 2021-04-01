Legislative session comes to a close

“The bill that was in the House increased about a quarter of $1 billion to people’s taxes,” said Lt. Gov. Delbert Hoseman. “I think our goal should be to reduce taxes.”



Medical marijuana is in the state’s Constitution now but is facing a court challenge. So, senators pushed to create a backup plan.

“The people of Mississippi voted for this and we wanted to institute it one way or another,” Hosemann said.



In a similar way the House revived the tax plan, the Senate revived the medical marijuana plan. But it too didn’t survive final negotiations.



Medicaid gets reviewed every three years. There were initially plans to include postpartum care.



“I was just disappointed that we did not get that in the legislation. There was an expense for that clearly but I think some of the highest cost we’ve got in Mississippi is coming from underweight babies and moms who need some additional help after they’ve had their child,” said Hosemann.



As federal incentives are being offered to states that haven’t expanded Medicaid, the speaker made his position clear.



“I’m not open to Medicaid expansion,” said Gunn. “I am not in favor of that. From what I know about it, we cannot afford it. There’s numerous reasons we don’t need to do that.”



Some other noteworthy bills: a teacher pay raise already signed by the governor and a bill has been sent to him that would expand parole eligibility, an issue that’s critical as the Department of Justice continues to look into the state’s prison system.