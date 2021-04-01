Local churches prepare for Easter Sunday services amid COVID-19

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After only having 10 people last Easter Sunday, Northcrest Baptist Church is expecting a much bigger crowd this year. There will be measures in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Down on the floor, every other pew will be closed and people will be asked to wear masks.

“We’re going to have overflow space in our chapel, so that if things start getting too full in here, we could move people into that area too,” said Wade Phillips, the executive pastor of Northcrest Baptist Church. “Of course we’re going to have what we’ve always done with hand sanitation and things like that. Our goal is for everyone who wants to be here to come, and everyone to feel comfortable and safe while they do it.”

There will be hand sanitizing stations at the church as well. For those who are not comfortable showing up in person, there will be an online live stream.

“As we’ve done for years and certainly it’s been very popular during the pandemic, we’ll be live streaming all of our services on Facebook, on YouTube, and on our website, and of course we also air our service at 10 o’clock on myTOK2,” Phillips said.

At Northside Church of the Nazarene, face masks will be provided and social distancing measures will also be put in place. Those who cannot attend in person can watch a live stream on Pastor Gary Houston’s Facebook page.

“[We’re] still taking temperature checks, making sure that we still wash our hands and use those hand sanitizers, all those things are vitally important,” Rev. Houston said.

