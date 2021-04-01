Funeral services for Mr. George William Null, Sr. will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in Meridian, MS with Dr. Marcus Finch officiating. Burial will be at Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with his arrangements.

George William Null, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Hattiesburg, MS at the age of 75.

George graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1968. He attended the University of Mississippi law school in 1976. In his career, he served in a Human Resources capacity for several companies. He was a member of Mount Gilead Baptist Church. He supported and served in the Southern Baptist Association, Royal Ambassadors missions in a teaching capacity.

He is now reunited with his Heavenly Father, along with his wife Ruthie Null, his father, T.C. Null, his mother, Evelyn Null and his brothers, Tommy Null and Joe Nicholson.

He is survived by his three sons, George William Null, Jr. (Traci), Kenneth Claiborne Null (April), and Thomas Jonathon Null (Talia); sister, Katherine Elizabeth Null; first wife, Brenda Snare Null; seven grandchildren, Ireland, Julia, Madelyn, Eliza Jane, Jonathon, Miles and Cameryn Null; and his beloved dog Katie.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

