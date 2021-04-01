Graveside services for Mr. Steven McDaniel will be held at 2:00 p.m on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Davey Wilkinson officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Steve McDaniel, age 58, of Lauderdale, Mississippi passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 at Rush Foundation Medical Center.

Steve was born in Meridian on March 27, 1963 to W.A. McDaniel and Barbara McDaniel Reece. Steve began working in the construction industry early in life and has been an employee of H&M Construction for over twenty years and became a part of their family. He was known for being a hard worker with an attention to detail. A quiet man with a great sense of humor, he enjoyed hunting and fishing in his free time and was a loving and devoted husband for twenty-two years.

Steve is survived by his wife, Joyce McDaniel; his daughter, Jessie Pevey (Dallas); his grandchildren, Luke and Shiloh; his mother, Barbara Reece; his brothers, Alan McDaniel (Sherry) and Tim McDaniel; his siblings-in-law, Mike Evans (Angie) and Janet Evans; a number of nieces and nephews, his little buddy, Madi Mae, and his fur buddy, Scoot.

He was preceded in death by his father, W.A. McDaniel; his step-father, Bobby Reece; and his mother-in-law, Lena Evans.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with the American Lung Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

