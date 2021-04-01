MSDH looking for more vaccination partners

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of the Health’s Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity is seeking organizations statewide to host vaccination efforts in their communities.

“The Office of Health Equity addresses disparities primarily in Hispanic, Black, Vietnamese and rural populations. We identify the disparities and gaps that exist and find ways to engage with the communities to get them what they need. We have been providing testing opportunities, giving out PPE and promoting health education in these communities. Vaccination is our next step in reducing the impact of COVID-19,” said Victor D. Sutton, Ph.D., MPPA, Director of the Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity.

The agency wants to find new partners to bring vaccination availability to communities that have not had the access that other Mississippians have had so far.

The partners could be organizations, groups, businesses and even cities. Community partners would help identify those needing vaccinations, and the COVID-19 Health Equity Response Team will work to schedule the event.

Please call the Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline at 1-877-978-6453 if you would like to host a vaccination event in a minority or rural Mississippi community.

