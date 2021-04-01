NWS confirms March 30 tornado in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The National Weather Service in Jackson confirmed Thursday that an EF-0 tornado was on the ground in Covington County Tuesday.

According to NWS survey teams, the tornado touched down near Sumrall at 6:04 p.m. and was on the ground for three and a half miles, crossing U.S. Highway 49 near the Forrest County line. The tornado ended near Seminary at 6:14 p.m. The twister had an estimated peak wind speed of 75 mph and was 150 yards wide at its largest.

NWS reports the tornado snapped some tree limbs and uprooted other trees while it was on the ground, but no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.