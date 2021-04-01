Our first day of April will feel like... January

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures have cooled off dramatically behind yesterday’s cold front. Temperatures have dropped into the 30s across the area this morning, and this is not the coldest we’ll get this week. Thursday’s high temperatures will only be in the mid-50s. Quite chilly. We’ll at least see mostly sunny skies on our Thursday, so hopefully that will make us warmer, right? Well, it will also be quite windy today with sustained winds from the north of 10-20 mph, and gusts between 25 and 40 mph. It will be feeling like January on our first day of April.

A freeze is expected on our Friday morning. Make sure to take steps to protect any sensitive vegetation tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper-20s to low-30s. Winds will die down Friday and we’ll continue to see lots of sunshine. Friday afternoon will be a lot more comfortable, with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. Temperatures will not be as cold Saturday morning, but it is still possible to see a light freeze in spots. I would protect sensitive vegetation Friday night as well.

We’ll see lots of sunshine this weekend, with highs in the mid-60s on Saturday, and then the low-70s on Sunday. Sunshine and dry weather will continue into the next work week, with the warming trend continuing. High temperatures will return to the 80s by Wednesday. No severe weather expected for at least the next seven days!!!

