Suspect wanted in deadly Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WLBT) - One suspect was still on the loose Wednesday, days after police said he was involved in a deadly shooting in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Police Department said Marlon Boyd, 18, is one of three suspects wanted in connection with a murder that happened last weekend.

Desmond Davis, 27, was pronounced dead on March 27, after officers responded to reports of a man being shot at a motel on Holland Avenue.

Suspects taken in custody include Brandon Goodin, 21, of Philadelphia, and Shianne White, 21, of Union. Both are currently being held at the Winston County Correctional Facility without bond. The two were identified by witnesses at the scene, according to a PPD Facebook post.

Brandon Goodin and Shianne White were denied bond in connection with a Philadelphia, Miss., murder. (Source: Philadelphia Police Dept.) (WLBT)

Authorities ask anyone with additional information to call 601-656-2131 or Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-8477.

