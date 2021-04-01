Advertisement

Suspect wanted in deadly Philadelphia shooting

The Philadelphia Police Department said Marlon Boyd, 18, is one of three suspects wanted in...
The Philadelphia Police Department said Marlon Boyd, 18, is one of three suspects wanted in connection with a murder that happened last weekend. (Source: Philadelphia Police Dept.)(WLBT)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WLBT) - One suspect was still on the loose Wednesday, days after police said he was involved in a deadly shooting in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Police Department said Marlon Boyd, 18, is one of three suspects wanted in connection with a murder that happened last weekend.

Desmond Davis, 27, was pronounced dead on March 27, after officers responded to reports of a man being shot at a motel on Holland Avenue.

Suspects taken in custody include Brandon Goodin, 21, of Philadelphia, and Shianne White, 21, of Union. Both are currently being held at the Winston County Correctional Facility without bond. The two were identified by witnesses at the scene, according to a PPD Facebook post.

Brandon Goodin and Shianne White were denied bond in connection with a Philadelphia, Miss.,...
Brandon Goodin and Shianne White were denied bond in connection with a Philadelphia, Miss., murder. (Source: Philadelphia Police Dept.)(WLBT)

Authorities ask anyone with additional information to call 601-656-2131 or Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo)
Meridian reverses mandatory face mask order
A weather-related crash on Highway 11 north of Meridian is under investigation.
Storms cause wrecks, localized flash flooding
Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado
Mississippi has continued to see a gradual decrease in COVID-19 cases since Reeves let the mask...
‘No thank you, Mr. President’: Gov. Reeves says Miss. will not reinstate mask mandate
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her

Latest News

Any bill passed and signed by the governor will go into effect July 1.
Thursday is the last day of legislative session in Mississippi
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 1, 2021
The latest report on vaccinations shows 482,783 people in the state are fully vaccinated and...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 271 new cases reported Thursday
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 1, 2021