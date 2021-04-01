Advertisement

Threefoot Festival returns to Meridian

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another annual festival is returning to the Queen City.

After having to skip last year due to COVID-19, The Threefoot Arts Festival is back May 14th and 15th. The festival will feature plenty of free events and fun for the entire family including an art car parade, a petting zoo and ending with a show from the Trhacker Mountain Radio Hour at The Temple Theater.

Festival Director Betty Lou Jones said, “We’ve been having this event for 42 years and this year we decided that we wnat to take it to the limit. And we have activites that will attract any and everyone. An art show for children, a children’s corner and losts of fun things to do.”

For more information for to become a sponor for The Meridian Threefoot Festival, you can send an enmail to info at Threefootfestival.com.

