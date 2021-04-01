Advertisement

Thursday is the last day of legislative session in Mississippi

Any bill passed and signed by the governor will go into effect July 1.
Any bill passed and signed by the governor will go into effect July 1.
By Ashley Garner
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - April 1 is the last day of the legislative session as state lawmakers are wrapping up their work at the capitol. Lawmakers have passed several bills during the three-month session that await Gov. Tate Reeves’ signature or veto.

The governor has already signed a bill to allow state employees to get a pay raise next year. Just this week, he also signed a bill to give teachers a $1,000 pay increase.

Lawmakers also passed a few criminal justice reform bills, which would give more inmates a chance at parole. Another would protect pregnant inmates by banning certain types of restraints. Any bill passed and signed by the governor will go into effect July 1.

