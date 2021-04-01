Thursday is the last day of legislative session in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - April 1 is the last day of the legislative session as state lawmakers are wrapping up their work at the capitol. Lawmakers have passed several bills during the three-month session that await Gov. Tate Reeves’ signature or veto.

The governor has already signed a bill to allow state employees to get a pay raise next year. Just this week, he also signed a bill to give teachers a $1,000 pay increase.

Lawmakers also passed a few criminal justice reform bills, which would give more inmates a chance at parole. Another would protect pregnant inmates by banning certain types of restraints. Any bill passed and signed by the governor will go into effect July 1.

