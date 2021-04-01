Advertisement

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Northeast Lauderdale Esports

Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Congratulations to Northeast Lauderdale High School Esports on being selected as our Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

The Trojans are No. 4 in the state and recently beat No. 1 Gautier High School in all three of their matches. Marco Espino was named overall MVP with a 66% scoring accuracy off four goals and four saves.

Northeast also defeated Oxford on Wednesday with big contributions from Gavin Ricks, Landon Gortney, Hagan Turner.

