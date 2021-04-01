Memorial Graveside Services celebrating the life of Van E. Dees will begin at 12 Noon Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the MS Veterans Memorial Cemetery with the Reverend Ben Jones officiating. Inurnment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Dees, 77, of Lawrenceville, GA, formerly of Lauderdale, MS, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Northside Sandy Springs Hospital in Atlanta, GA.

Mr. Dees worked for the Army National Guard where he retired in 2000 as a Flight Engineer and Aircraft Mechanic. Van was a Shriner and Mason; he was also an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing with his family. He loved dirt track racing, especially watching races at Whynot Motor Speedway. He was an avid fan of MSU Bulldogs, New Orleans Saints, and the Atlanta Braves. Mr. Dees coached numerous football and baseball teams at Highland Park with the Meridian Jaycees. Having never met a stranger; he had friends almost everywhere. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, and mentor to many.

Mr. Dees is survived by his wife Debbie Dees, children Van Dees II, Tim Dees (Gail), Vanessa Dees Longobardi (Luigi), and Shelly Johannessen (Mike). Grandchildren Madison Paige Dees, Elizabeth Claire Dees, Corrine Ange, Audrey Ange, Claudia Longobardi, and Jane Neves Johannessen. Sister Pat Dees Gilbert as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Dees is preceded in death by his parents, Vander and Frances Wilkinson Dees.

The Family suggest memorials be made as donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.

The Dees family will receive guest from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home prior to graveside rites.

