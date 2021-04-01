Funeral Services for Wilburn C. Pratt, Jr., 96, of Livingston will be held Friday, April 2, 2021, at 2 P.M. at the Livingston First Baptist Church with Rev. Thomas Fletcher and Rev. Carl Sudduth officiating. Burial will follow in the Livingston Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Pratt passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Rush Specialty Hospital of Meridian. He was born April 28, 1924, in Carrollton, Alabama. He was a U.S. Army World War II Veteran and was proud to serve his country.

Mr. Pratt had many things that he enjoyed doing which included his hobby of fishing, but his first love was to God and his church and his family. He loved and enjoyed working at his church. He was the church clerk at Livingston First Baptist Church for 37 years. He also served as deacon, Sunday School Director, and was a member of the church choir. He also devoted a lot of his time to working at his local American Legion Post.

Survivors include his wife, Thelma Phillips Pratt of Livingston; son, Wilburn C. “Sonny” Pratt, III (Patricia) of Livingston; brothers, Louie Pratt (Marine) of Sachse, TX; Frank Pratt (Betsey) of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; Bobby Joe Pratt of Livingston; sisters, Emily Dial of Scooba, MS; Peggie Williamson of Scooba, MS; grandchildren, Michael Pratt (Kyla) of Livingston; Stacey Pratt of Mobile; and great grandchildren, Brittney Pratt of Birmingham; and Brandon Hunt of Mobile.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilburn C. Pratt, Sr. and Mabel Simpson Pratt.

Pallbearers: Darrell Hoggle, Mike “Radar” Spencer, Jack Warbington, Rob Robertson, Bob Spears, Butch Larkin, Tony Chambless, and Nick Hauser.

Honorary Pallbearers will be all present and past deacons of Livingston First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.